RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,584 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of USXF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,761. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

