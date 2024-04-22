Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 360.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,254 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.05. 2,722,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.