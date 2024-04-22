GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.78.

