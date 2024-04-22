CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $287.82 and last traded at $282.94. 735,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,580,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

