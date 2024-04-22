Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 1,163,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,862,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

