Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weis Markets by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

