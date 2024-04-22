Telemus Capital LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.27. 1,161,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.38.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

