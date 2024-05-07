Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,243 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 6,023 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.07. The stock had a trading volume of 221,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

