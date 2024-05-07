Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
