Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Macfarlane Group

MACF traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131 ($1.65). 1,284,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,440.67 and a beta of 0.71. Macfarlane Group has a 1-year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.85).

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £130,463.74 ($163,899.17). Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

