Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.