Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 965.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,781. The stock has a market cap of $622.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $117.60.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.