Foundry Partners LLC Buys 30,099 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $877,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TPB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.64. 8,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.