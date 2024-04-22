North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 82,596 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 308,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of IIF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $24.41.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.