Morgan Stanley Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $63.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,054. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

