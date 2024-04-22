Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).

LON WISE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 803.50 ($10.00). 4,458,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 901.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 823.09. Wise has a 12 month low of GBX 513.20 ($6.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.42). The company has a market cap of £8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,828.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.87), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($312,580.01). 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

