Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,123 ($13.98) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 896.20 ($11.16).
Wise Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.87), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($312,580.01). 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
