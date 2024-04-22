MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 518,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 132.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

