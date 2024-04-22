Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.21. 98,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,747. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

