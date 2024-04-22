biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Critical Review

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exactus and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A biote $185.36 million 2.22 $3.32 million ($0.22) -25.09

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exactus and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29% biote 1.79% -45.10% 19.61%

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exactus and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 5 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $8.11, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Exactus.

Summary

biote beats Exactus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

