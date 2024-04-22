Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy bought 23 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.96 ($186.68).

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 4.59 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 665.59 ($8.29). The stock had a trading volume of 81,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,616. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 877.50 ($10.92). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,016.67, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 661.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 698.07.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 14.04 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.33) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 950 ($11.83).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

