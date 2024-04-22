Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $332,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.25. 447,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,971,486. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
