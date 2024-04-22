The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,609 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

SCHW stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.