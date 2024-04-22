Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $10.55 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and $784,358.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00059299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00023140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,996,788 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.