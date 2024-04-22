CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,898,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,438 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 142,253 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

