Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Trimmed by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,216.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,122.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
