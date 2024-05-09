Clipper Realty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Clipper Realty Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 150,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,425. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clipper Realty
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.