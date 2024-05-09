BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $12.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $790.41. 297,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,764. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $55,353,400. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

