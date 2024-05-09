BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $12.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $790.41. 297,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,764. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,987 shares of company stock valued at $55,353,400. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
