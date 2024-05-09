Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.51. 114,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,794. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

