4,200 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $151.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.33. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.98 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

