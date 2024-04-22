Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIOD shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIOD

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.