Jefferies Financial Group Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $237.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $226.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.06.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.9 %

BLDR stock opened at $177.03 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.