Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE AEG opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Aegon has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aegon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aegon by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aegon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.