Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Aegon Price Performance
NYSE AEG opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Aegon has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aegon
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
Featured Articles
