Bank of America Upgrades Westlake (NYSE:WLK) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $174.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.79.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $150.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $50,961,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

