The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

