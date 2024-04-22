TD Cowen Trims Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Target Price to $58.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.08.

NYSE:DT opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $346,962.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,649.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after buying an additional 2,348,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

