International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Increased to GBX 268 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
International Distributions Services Trading Down 1.2 %
IDS stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.41. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
