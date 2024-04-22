International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Price Target Increased to GBX 268 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 268 ($3.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 1.2 %

IDS stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.39) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.41. International Distributions Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.20 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

