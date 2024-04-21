Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

