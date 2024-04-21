Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

