Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

EW traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $85.94. 3,895,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,513. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.