Head to Head Analysis: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) versus Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $1.07 billion 0.17 -$63.70 million ($8.55) -2.74 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 6.07 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ocwen Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.31%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -5.97% 10.21% 0.34% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

