Empower Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1,789.70 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Empower has a market capitalization of $1,789.70 and approximately $478.86 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Empower has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00010343 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

