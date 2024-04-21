Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 0.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

