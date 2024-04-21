Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

