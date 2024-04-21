Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.41. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

