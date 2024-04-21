Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $203,704.93 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $230,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50.

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48. COMPASS Pathways plc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

