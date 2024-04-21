Guggenheim Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $169.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $154.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,776 shares of company stock valued at $73,818,692 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

