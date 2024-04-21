AES (NYSE:AES) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 0.8 %

AES stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

