StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several research firms recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.34 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after purchasing an additional 460,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $13,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

