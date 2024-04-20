Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.6% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,230,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.88.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.