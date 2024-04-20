Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 14,262 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

