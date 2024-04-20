Planning Directions Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $455.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

